  5. House 14° / Akaike Kazuhito Architect ＆ Associates

House 14° / Akaike Kazuhito Architect ＆ Associates

Tokyo, Japan
House 14° / Akaike Kazuhito Architect ＆ Associates - Interior Photography
© Akira Nakamura

Text description provided by the architects. Johnnie Walker established its brand identity by tilting the gentleman on its label 24 degrees, diverging from the strictly horizontal and vertical norms of its time. This notion of "tilt" inspired the exploration of new architectural possibilities within Tokyo's tightly regulated micro-lots.

About this office
Akaike Kazuhito Architect ＆ Associates
Residential Architecture, Houses, Japan
Cite: "House 14° / Akaike Kazuhito Architect ＆ Associates" 13 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036976/house-14-degrees-akaike-kazuhito-architect-and-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

