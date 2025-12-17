Liberation Museum of Manisa / Yalin Architectural Design

+ 23

Category: Museum

Architects: Ömer Selçuk Baz, Ece Özdür, Atakan Koca, Merve Çakırgöz, Irmak Okumuş, Halil İbrahim Zeytinci, Aslı Tusavul, Ediz Demirel, Eda Gürhan (Yalin Architectural Design), Arzu Nuhoğlu, Belma Hekim, Gizem Türker (ARZU NUHOĞLU LANDSCAPE DESIGN)

Urban And Regional Planner: Okan Bal (Yalin Architectural Design)

Civil Engineer, Structural Engineer: Ömür Özger, Orhan Mete Işıkoğlu (OPTENG ENGINEERING)

Site Coordination: Tufan Altun

Engineering: PİRAMİT ENGINEERING

Fire Consultancy: ETHOS Fire Consultancy

Visual Identity And Exhibition Design: Deniz Yıldırım, Erbil Algan (MANUMA STUDIO)

Curatorial Work: Heval Zeliha Yüksel, Büşra Erdoğdu (HVL STUDIO)

City: Manisa

Country: Türkiye

Text description provided by the architects. Liberation Museum of Manisa (MKM) was conceived as a memory space to convey the civilian popular movement that developed independently of central authority in the region of Manisa between 1918 and 1923. The design merges the traces of the surviving load-bearing masonry, stone, and brick structures post-fire with Manisa's local brick tradition, which stretches back to archaic periods. The 14 independent brick chambers, constructed entirely using the load-bearing technique, present different historical moments as a sequential experience.