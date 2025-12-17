Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museum
  4. Türkiye
  5. Liberation Museum of Manisa / Yalin Architectural Design

Liberation Museum of Manisa / Yalin Architectural Design

Save

Liberation Museum of Manisa / Yalin Architectural Design - Image 2 of 28Liberation Museum of Manisa / Yalin Architectural Design - Image 3 of 28Liberation Museum of Manisa / Yalin Architectural Design - Image 4 of 28Liberation Museum of Manisa / Yalin Architectural Design - Image 5 of 28Liberation Museum of Manisa / Yalin Architectural Design - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Museum
Manisa, Türkiye
  • Category: Museum
  • Architects: Ömer Selçuk Baz, Ece Özdür, Atakan Koca, Merve Çakırgöz, Irmak Okumuş, Halil İbrahim Zeytinci, Aslı Tusavul, Ediz Demirel, Eda Gürhan (Yalin Architectural Design), Arzu Nuhoğlu, Belma Hekim, Gizem Türker (ARZU NUHOĞLU LANDSCAPE DESIGN)
  • Urban And Regional Planner: Okan Bal (Yalin Architectural Design)
  • Civil Engineer, Structural Engineer: Ömür Özger, Orhan Mete Işıkoğlu (OPTENG ENGINEERING)
  • Site Coordination: Tufan Altun
  • Engineering: PİRAMİT ENGINEERING
  • Fire Consultancy: ETHOS Fire Consultancy
  • Visual Identity And Exhibition Design: Deniz Yıldırım, Erbil Algan (MANUMA STUDIO)
  • Curatorial Work: Heval Zeliha Yüksel, Büşra Erdoğdu (HVL STUDIO)
  • City: Manisa
  • Country: Türkiye
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Liberation Museum of Manisa / Yalin Architectural Design - Image 4 of 28
© Hacer Bozkurt

Text description provided by the architects. Liberation Museum of Manisa (MKM) was conceived as a memory space to convey the civilian popular movement that developed independently of central authority in the region of Manisa between 1918 and 1923. The design merges the traces of the surviving load-bearing masonry, stone, and brick structures post-fire with Manisa's local brick tradition, which stretches back to archaic periods. The 14 independent brick chambers, constructed entirely using the load-bearing technique, present different historical moments as a sequential experience.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Yalin Architectural Design
Office

Material

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitMuseumTürkiye

Materials and Tags

BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitMuseumTürkiye
Cite: "Liberation Museum of Manisa / Yalin Architectural Design" 17 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036953/liberation-museum-of-manisa-yalin-architectural-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Check the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media Stands

Check the latest Media Stands

Top #Tags