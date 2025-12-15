3+2+1 Villa / K-Thengono Design Studio

-
Architects: K-Thengono Design Studio
- Area: 353 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Indra Wiras
-
Lead Architects: Kelvin Thengono
- Category: Hospitality Architecture
- Design Team: Kevin Chandra, Nadia Lee
- Technical Team: Fachrudin Faruq
- Landscape Architecture: Bali Landscape Company
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Studio Nimmersatt
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: BYO Living
- City: Bali
- Country: Indonesia
Text description provided by the architects. Conceived as a post-pandemic rental property for digital nomads, the 3+2+1 Villa in Canggu was designed by K-Thengono Design Studio to accommodate varied occupancy scenarios. The brief called for three self-contained units that could operate independently or combine into a single compound, offering adaptability across guest configurations.