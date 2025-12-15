Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. Indonesia
  3+2+1 Villa / K-Thengono Design Studio

3+2+1 Villa / K-Thengono Design Studio

© Indra Wiras

  Curated by Miwa Negoro
Hospitality Architecture
Bali, Indonesia
  Architects: K-Thengono Design Studio
  Area: 353
  Year: 2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs: Indra Wiras
  Lead Architects: Kelvin Thengono
  Design Team: Kevin Chandra, Nadia Lee
  Technical Team: Fachrudin Faruq
  Landscape Architecture: Bali Landscape Company
  Lighting: Studio Nimmersatt
  Other: BYO Living
  City: Bali
  Country: Indonesia
3+2+1 Villa / K-Thengono Design Studio
© Indra Wiras

Text description provided by the architects. Conceived as a post-pandemic rental property for digital nomads, the 3+2+1 Villa in Canggu was designed by K-Thengono Design Studio to accommodate varied occupancy scenarios. The brief called for three self-contained units that could operate independently or combine into a single compound, offering adaptability across guest configurations.

K-Thengono Design Studio
K-Thengono Design Studio
Concrete

Hospitality Architecture, Indonesia

Concrete, Hospitality Architecture, Indonesia
"3+2+1 Villa / K-Thengono Design Studio" 15 Dec 2025. ArchDaily.

