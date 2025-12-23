Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
899 - S29 House / exitprojectes estudi d'arquitectura

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Sabadell, Spain
  • Architects: exitprojectes estudi d'arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  270
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Enric Badrinas
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Bulthaup, Carl Hansen, Flos, Living Ceramics
  • Lead Architects: Raul Salas, Dani Ortiz
Text description provided by the architects. Rooted in a dialogue between light and texture, the home balances privacy and openness while integrating seamlessly with its natural surroundings.

