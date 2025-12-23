899 - S29 House / exitprojectes estudi d'arquitectura

-
Architects: exitprojectes estudi d'arquitectura
- Area: 270 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Enric Badrinas
-
Manufacturers: Bulthaup, Carl Hansen, Flos, Living Ceramics
-
Lead Architects: Raul Salas, Dani Ortiz
- Category: Houses
- Interior Design: Francesc Rife Studio
- City: Sabadell
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. Rooted in a dialogue between light and texture, the home balances privacy and openness while integrating seamlessly with its natural surroundings.