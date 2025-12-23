899 - S29 House / exitprojectes estudi d'arquitectura

+ 21

Houses • Sabadell, Spain Architects: exitprojectes estudi d'arquitectura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 270 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Enric Badrinas

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Bulthaup , Carl Hansen , Flos , Living Ceramics

Lead Architects: Raul Salas, Dani Ortiz

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Rooted in a dialogue between light and texture, the home balances privacy and openness while integrating seamlessly with its natural surroundings.