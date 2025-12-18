The Roost Residence / OPAL

-
Architects: OPAL
- Area: 2520 ft²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Trent Bell Photography
-
Manufacturers: Anneli Skaar, Heartwood Millworks, Jeff Colquhoun, Stüv, Taylor Made Builders, Unilux
-
-
-
- Category: Houses
- Design Team: Riley Pratt, Design Partner
- City: Camden
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Perched atop a wooded slope, The Roost residence overlooks one of Maine's lakes with filtered views of nearby mountains. The 2,520-square-foot house was designed as a year-round retreat for a large extended family. To maximize the use of available footprint—the home sits within a conservation easement and the buildable footprint was severely limited—a two-story porch was designed on one end of the building volume to provide several overlapping features including a sheltered entry, a screen porch that expands interior living spaces, and an upstairs sleeping porch all within one simple architectural move.