The Roost Residence / OPAL

Category: Houses

Design Team: Riley Pratt, Design Partner

City: Camden

Country: United States

Text description provided by the architects. Perched atop a wooded slope, The Roost residence overlooks one of Maine's lakes with filtered views of nearby mountains. The 2,520-square-foot house was designed as a year-round retreat for a large extended family. To maximize the use of available footprint—the home sits within a conservation easement and the buildable footprint was severely limited—a two-story porch was designed on one end of the building volume to provide several overlapping features including a sheltered entry, a screen porch that expands interior living spaces, and an upstairs sleeping porch all within one simple architectural move.