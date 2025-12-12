Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Village House / Peninsula Arquitetura

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Peninsula Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  280
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Maira Acayaba
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  GRAPHISOFT, Assoalhos Murata, Casa Franceza, Fernando Jaeger, Marcenaria da Fazenda
  • Lead Architects: Gabriel Cesar e Santos, José Guilherme Carceles, Eugenio Amodio Conte
  • Coordination: Lizzy Dreifus
  • Project Team: Amanda Moreira, Gaia Savastano
  • Technical Team: Flavio de Senço, Dalmo Faria
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Pedro Negri
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Engefrança
  • City: São Paulo
  • Country: Brazil
Village House / Peninsula Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Door, Balcony
© Maira Acayaba

Text description provided by the architects. Upon taking on the project and construction of the Village House, we encountered a building formed by the joining of two semi-detached houses, "regularized" by a superficial intervention that did not address the essential issues of the space. The initial diagnosis revealed a fragmented configuration, with compartments lacking a clear purpose, underutilized areas, and a staircase adapted to reach the upper floor, highlighting the lack of continuity between the parts. There were overlapping uses, unclear passages, and timid natural light that entered, unable to structure daily life. Our starting point was to restore logic and meaning to the whole, transforming two disconnected halves into a single organism.

About this office
Peninsula Arquitetura
Cite: "Village House / Peninsula Arquitetura" [Casa da Vila / Peninsula Arquitetura] 12 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036922/village-house-peninsula-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

