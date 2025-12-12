Village House / Peninsula Arquitetura

+ 20

Residential Architecture, Houses • São Paulo, Brazil Architects: Peninsula Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 280 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Maira Acayaba

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project GRAPHISOFT Assoalhos Murata , Casa Franceza , Fernando Jaeger , Marcenaria da Fazenda Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Gabriel Cesar e Santos, José Guilherme Carceles, Eugenio Amodio Conte

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Coordination: Lizzy Dreifus

Project Team: Amanda Moreira, Gaia Savastano

Technical Team: Flavio de Senço, Dalmo Faria

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Pedro Negri

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Engefrança

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Upon taking on the project and construction of the Village House, we encountered a building formed by the joining of two semi-detached houses, "regularized" by a superficial intervention that did not address the essential issues of the space. The initial diagnosis revealed a fragmented configuration, with compartments lacking a clear purpose, underutilized areas, and a staircase adapted to reach the upper floor, highlighting the lack of continuity between the parts. There were overlapping uses, unclear passages, and timid natural light that entered, unable to structure daily life. Our starting point was to restore logic and meaning to the whole, transforming two disconnected halves into a single organism.