Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Brazil
  5. Itaara da Serra Houses / Pablo Patriota Arquitetos Associados

Itaara da Serra Houses / Pablo Patriota Arquitetos Associados

Save

Itaara da Serra Houses / Pablo Patriota Arquitetos Associados - Exterior PhotographyItaara da Serra Houses / Pablo Patriota Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairItaara da Serra Houses / Pablo Patriota Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Chair, GlassItaara da Serra Houses / Pablo Patriota Arquitetos Associados - Exterior PhotographyItaara da Serra Houses / Pablo Patriota Arquitetos Associados - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
Bezerros, Brazil
  • Project Team: Renildy Gama, Renata Brito, Andressa Collin, Mariana Lopes, Arthur Holanda, Sérgio Amaral
  • Coordination: Cléber Cabral
  • Engineering & Consulting > Services: Equipe Patrick Felix, Equipe Luiz Marceneiro
  • Engineering & Consulting > Facilities: Andrade Elétrica
  • City: Bezerros
  • Country: Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Itaara da Serra Houses / Pablo Patriota Arquitetos Associados - Image 6 of 33
© Walter Dias

Text description provided by the architects. The starting point for Itaara da Serra was a request from a friend to visit a piece of land in Serra Negra, a rural area of Bezerros - PE. The lot had been abandoned for years, with vegetation so high that it made inspection impossible. After a few weeks of cleaning - without deforestation - the architect and his visiting partner, Cléber, returned and found a large rock with an exceptional view facing south, from where one can see Bezerros, Sairé, and Gravatá.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Pablo Patriota Arquitetos Associados
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Itaara da Serra Houses / Pablo Patriota Arquitetos Associados" [Casas Itaara da Serra / Pablo Patriota Arquitetos Associados] 15 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036921/itaara-da-serra-houses-pablo-patriota-arquitetos-associados> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags