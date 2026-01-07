Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Tangram House / TETRO Arquitetura

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
Lagoa Santa, Brazil
  • Architects: TETRO Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1450
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Manuel Sá
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  GMZ Mármores e Granitos, Jader Almeida, Júnior Mesquita Esquadrias, São Romão
  • Lead Architects: Carlos Maia, Débora Mendes e Igor Macedo
  • Project Team: Bianca Carvalho, Bruno Bontempo, Bruna Maciel, Saulo Saraiva, Carolina Amaral, Ana Flávia Corrêa, Sabrina Freitas, Márcia Aline, Matheus Rosendo, Luisa Lage
  • Construction Company: TSV Engenharia
  • Structural Design: MV Projetos
  • Wooden Structure: Timbau Estruturas
  • Facilities: Rafael Cardoso
  • Lighting Design Project: Iluminar
  • Carpentry: Júnior (Casttini)
  • Air Conditioning: TSV Engenharia
  • Pool Installation: SolViver
  • Automation: Control Automação
  • Landscape Design: Flávia D'urso
  • City: Lagoa Santa
  • Country: Brazil
Tangram House / TETRO Arquitetura - Image 8 of 27
© Manuel Sá

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Lagoa Santa, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte, Casa Tangram sits on a gently sloping plot by the edge of a lake. The house is positioned at the highest point of the lot, so from the street, it appears as a discreet horizontal line, almost blending with the horizon. Walls, slopes, and the built volume itself form a visual barrier to the outside. Upon entering, one quickly realizes that the street disappears: from inside the house, only trees, the lawn, and water are visible.

Project gallery

TETRO Arquitetura
Cite: "Tangram House / TETRO Arquitetura" [Casa Tangram / TETRO Arquitetura] 07 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036920/tangram-house-tetro-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

