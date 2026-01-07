Tangram House / TETRO Arquitetura

-
Architects: TETRO Arquitetura
- Area: 1450 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Manuel Sá
-
Manufacturers: GMZ Mármores e Granitos, Jader Almeida, Júnior Mesquita Esquadrias, São Romão
-
Lead Architects: Carlos Maia, Débora Mendes e Igor Macedo
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Project Team: Bianca Carvalho, Bruno Bontempo, Bruna Maciel, Saulo Saraiva, Carolina Amaral, Ana Flávia Corrêa, Sabrina Freitas, Márcia Aline, Matheus Rosendo, Luisa Lage
- Construction Company: TSV Engenharia
- Structural Design: MV Projetos
- Wooden Structure: Timbau Estruturas
- Facilities: Rafael Cardoso
- Lighting Design Project: Iluminar
- Carpentry: Júnior (Casttini)
- Air Conditioning: TSV Engenharia
- Pool Installation: SolViver
- Automation: Control Automação
- Landscape Design: Flávia D'urso
- City: Lagoa Santa
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Lagoa Santa, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte, Casa Tangram sits on a gently sloping plot by the edge of a lake. The house is positioned at the highest point of the lot, so from the street, it appears as a discreet horizontal line, almost blending with the horizon. Walls, slopes, and the built volume itself form a visual barrier to the outside. Upon entering, one quickly realizes that the street disappears: from inside the house, only trees, the lawn, and water are visible.