Tangram House / TETRO Arquitetura

Residential Architecture, Houses • Lagoa Santa, Brazil Architects: TETRO Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1450 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Manuel Sá

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: GMZ Mármores e Granitos , Jader Almeida , Júnior Mesquita Esquadrias , São Romão

Lead Architects: Carlos Maia, Débora Mendes e Igor Macedo

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Project Team: Bianca Carvalho, Bruno Bontempo, Bruna Maciel, Saulo Saraiva, Carolina Amaral, Ana Flávia Corrêa, Sabrina Freitas, Márcia Aline, Matheus Rosendo, Luisa Lage

Construction Company: TSV Engenharia

Structural Design: MV Projetos

Wooden Structure: Timbau Estruturas

Facilities: Rafael Cardoso

Lighting Design Project: Iluminar

Carpentry: Júnior (Casttini)

Air Conditioning: TSV Engenharia

Pool Installation: SolViver

Automation: Control Automação

Landscape Design: Flávia D'urso

City: Lagoa Santa

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Lagoa Santa, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte, Casa Tangram sits on a gently sloping plot by the edge of a lake. The house is positioned at the highest point of the lot, so from the street, it appears as a discreet horizontal line, almost blending with the horizon. Walls, slopes, and the built volume itself form a visual barrier to the outside. Upon entering, one quickly realizes that the street disappears: from inside the house, only trees, the lawn, and water are visible.