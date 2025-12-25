Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Maison du Département des solidarités / ABF - LAB

© ABF - LAB
© ABF - LAB

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Public Architecture, Sustainability
Langon, France
  • Architects: ABF - LAB
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2450
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:ABF - LAB, Ivan Mathie
  • Lead Architects: Paul Azzopardi and Etienne Feher
© Ivan Mathie
© Ivan Mathie

Text description provided by the architects. Designed to respond to the crucial challenges of the environment, energy, climate, and health, the Maison des solidarité du Département in Langon (Gironde) completed by ABF-LAB, is based on a radical environmental scenario where bioclimatism, passive systems, and total use of natural materials are combined to implement a new construction approach.

Cite: "Maison du Département des solidarités / ABF - LAB" 25 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036919/maison-du-departement-des-solidarites-abf-lab> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags