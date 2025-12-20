Yeeii Teahouse / Vari Architects

+ 25

Text description provided by the architects. In the dense crevices of this mountain city, there exists a natural oasis that holds the city's peace and stillness. This time, continuing the Natural Tectonic approach, we shaped a breathing teahouse among the wooded slopes—embedding a Scandinavian rationality and warmth into the urban fabric, and through it, attempting to reweave the relationship between humans, nature, and the modern metropolis.