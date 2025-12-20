Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Retail
  4. China
  5. Yeeii Teahouse / Vari Architects

Yeeii Teahouse / Vari Architects

Save

Yeeii Teahouse / Vari Architects - Image 2 of 30Yeeii Teahouse / Vari Architects - Image 3 of 30Yeeii Teahouse / Vari Architects - Exterior Photography, Wood, ConcreteYeeii Teahouse / Vari Architects - Exterior Photography, WoodYeeii Teahouse / Vari Architects - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Retail, Coffee Shop Interiors
Chongqing, China
  • Architects: Vari Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  110
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Qingbo Wu
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  / (Removed)
  • Lead Architects: Qi Fan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Yeeii Teahouse / Vari Architects - Image 2 of 30
© Qingbo Wu

Text description provided by the architects. In the dense crevices of this mountain city, there exists a natural oasis that holds the city's peace and stillness. This time, continuing the Natural Tectonic approach, we shaped a breathing teahouse among the wooded slopes—embedding a Scandinavian rationality and warmth into the urban fabric, and through it, attempting to reweave the relationship between humans, nature, and the modern metropolis.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Vari Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsChina
Cite: "Yeeii Teahouse / Vari Architects" 20 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036898/yeeii-teahouse-vari-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk TidiesCheck the latest Desk TidiesCheck the latest Desk Tidies

Check the latest Desk Tidies

Top #Tags