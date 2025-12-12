Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Lumen Residence / block722

Papagou, Greece
  • Architects: block722
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  230
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ana Santl
  • Lead Architects: Sotiris Tsergas & Katja Margaritoglou, Vasiliki Moustafatzi, Patricia Fakiolaki, Francesca Balfoussia
  • Lighting Design: Placed - Block722
  • Category: Apartments
  • Design Team: Michael Gryllakis, Eleni Boni, Panagiotis Konstantopoulos, Tzemil Moustafoglou, Marilena Michalopoulou, Sofia Stephanopoulou, Nansy Nikolopoulou, Aggeliki Kantarzi
  • Project Manager: Sotiris Tsergas, Michael Gryllakis
  • Construction Manager: Michael Gryllakis, Panagiotis Konstantopoulos, Eleni Boni
  • Procurement: Eleni Boni, Sofia Stefanopoulou, Panagiotis Konstantopoulos
  • Painting: Stella Kapezanou
  • Owner: Sotiris Tsergas & Katja Margaritoglou
  • City: Papagou
  • Country: Greece
Lumen Residence / block722 - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Ana Santl

Text description provided by the architects. If the ideal home evokes an effortless sense of belonging and familiarity, then this apartment in Athens is a job well done by its creator, architecture and design studio Block722. Precisely designed to respond to the daily needs and lifestyle of its users, the space offers fresh ideas for contemporary urban living - blending supreme functionality, the site's local conditions, and the Athenian studio's established approach of organic luxury, which emphasizes craft-rich interiors, openness, and an intrinsic relationship with nature.

block722
Cite: "Lumen Residence / block722" 12 Dec 2025. ArchDaily.

