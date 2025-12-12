Lumen Residence / block722

+ 44

Category: Apartments

Design Team: Michael Gryllakis, Eleni Boni, Panagiotis Konstantopoulos, Tzemil Moustafoglou, Marilena Michalopoulou, Sofia Stephanopoulou, Nansy Nikolopoulou, Aggeliki Kantarzi

Project Manager: Sotiris Tsergas, Michael Gryllakis

Construction Manager: Michael Gryllakis, Panagiotis Konstantopoulos, Eleni Boni

Procurement: Eleni Boni, Sofia Stefanopoulou, Panagiotis Konstantopoulos

Painting: Stella Kapezanou

Owner: Sotiris Tsergas & Katja Margaritoglou

City: Papagou

Country: Greece

Text description provided by the architects. If the ideal home evokes an effortless sense of belonging and familiarity, then this apartment in Athens is a job well done by its creator, architecture and design studio Block722. Precisely designed to respond to the daily needs and lifestyle of its users, the space offers fresh ideas for contemporary urban living - blending supreme functionality, the site's local conditions, and the Athenian studio's established approach of organic luxury, which emphasizes craft-rich interiors, openness, and an intrinsic relationship with nature.