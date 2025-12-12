Borová Lada Cottage / Studio Plyš

+ 33

Category: Houses, Renovation

Author: Lenka Vávra, Petr Vávra

Co Author: Kateřina Vávrová

Floors: Němec

Custom Made Furniture: Truhlářství Kadlec

City: Borová Lada

Country: Czechia

Text description provided by the architects. Beyond the village, along a road leading deeper into the majestic Bohemian Forest, stands a late 19th-century cottage. We propose a renovation that emphasises the joy of living in a house that has survived throughout and despite changing times. A house that is considerate of its surroundings rather than a loud neighbour.