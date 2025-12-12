Borová Lada Cottage / Studio Plyš

•
Borová Lada, Czechia
Architects: Studio Plyš
- Area: 333 m²
- Year: 2024
Photographs:Tomáš Slavík
- Category: Houses, Renovation
- Author: Lenka Vávra, Petr Vávra
- Co Author: Kateřina Vávrová
- Floors: Němec
- Custom Made Furniture: Truhlářství Kadlec
- City: Borová Lada
- Country: Czechia
Text description provided by the architects. Beyond the village, along a road leading deeper into the majestic Bohemian Forest, stands a late 19th-century cottage. We propose a renovation that emphasises the joy of living in a house that has survived throughout and despite changing times. A house that is considerate of its surroundings rather than a loud neighbour.