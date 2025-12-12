Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Borová Lada Cottage / Studio Plyš

Borová Lada Cottage / Studio Plyš

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, Renovation
Borová Lada, Czechia
  • Architects: Studio Plyš
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  333
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Tomáš Slavík
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Swisspearl, Duravit, Grohe, M&T, TON, Artemide, SMEG, Artemide, Berker, Blum, Franke, HOTHOT Exclusive, HOTHOT Exclusive, Kare Design, MARAZZI, MASKOP99, Marset, NOVA LUCE, Němec, PREFA, +5
  • Main Contractor: Rynostav
  • Category: Houses, Renovation
  • Author: Lenka Vávra, Petr Vávra
  • Co Author: Kateřina Vávrová
  • Floors: Němec
  • Custom Made Furniture: Truhlářství Kadlec
  • City: Borová Lada
  • Country: Czechia
Borová Lada Cottage / Studio Plyš
© Tomáš Slavík

Text description provided by the architects. Beyond the village, along a road leading deeper into the majestic Bohemian Forest, stands a late 19th-century cottage. We propose a renovation that emphasises the joy of living in a house that has survived throughout and despite changing times. A house that is considerate of its surroundings rather than a loud neighbour.

Studio Plyš
Cite: "Borová Lada Cottage / Studio Plyš" 12 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036885/borova-lada-cottage-studio-plys> ISSN 0719-8884

