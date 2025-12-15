Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Mountain Shelters / Filipe Pina

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Cabins & Lodges
Belmonte, Portugal
  • Architects: Filipe Pina
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  409 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Rothoblaas, Anicolor, Efapel, Velux
  • Lead Architect: Filipe Pina
  • Category: Cabins & Lodges
  • Collaboration: Diana Cruz, David Bilo, André Teixeira
  • Client: The Vagar – Country House
  • Builder: Loopa Gestão de Obra
  • Supervision: Filipe Pina
  • Engineering: Ricardo Pereira
  • Decoration: Lígia Casanova
  • City: Belmonte
  • Country: Portugal
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The Mountain Shelters are part of the “The Vagar Country House” development project in Belmonte, Portugal. The challenge was to create an object that would evoke the imagery of traditional Shepherds’ Shelters, taking advantage of the natural and untamed qualities of the land, which spans nearly 250 hectares.

About this office
Filipe Pina
Wood

Hospitality Architecture Lodging Cabins & Lodges Portugal

Cite: "Mountain Shelters / Filipe Pina" [Abrigos de Montanha / Filipe Pina] 15 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036884/mountain-shelters-filipe-pina> ISSN 0719-8884

