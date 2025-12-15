Mountain Shelters / Filipe Pina

•
Belmonte, Portugal
-
Architects: Filipe Pina
- Area: 409 ft²
- Year: 2025
-
Manufacturers: Rothoblaas, Anicolor, Efapel, Velux
-
Lead Architect: Filipe Pina
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Cabins & Lodges
- Collaboration: Diana Cruz, David Bilo, André Teixeira
- Client: The Vagar – Country House
- Builder: Loopa Gestão de Obra
- Supervision: Filipe Pina
- Engineering: Ricardo Pereira
- Decoration: Lígia Casanova
- City: Belmonte
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. The Mountain Shelters are part of the “The Vagar Country House” development project in Belmonte, Portugal. The challenge was to create an object that would evoke the imagery of traditional Shepherds’ Shelters, taking advantage of the natural and untamed qualities of the land, which spans nearly 250 hectares.