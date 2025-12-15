Mountain Shelters / Filipe Pina

+ 25

Cabins & Lodges • Belmonte, Portugal Architects: Filipe Pina

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 409 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Rothoblaas Anicolor , Efapel , Velux Manufacturers:

Lead Architect: Filipe Pina

Category: Cabins & Lodges

Collaboration: Diana Cruz, David Bilo, André Teixeira

Client: The Vagar – Country House

Builder: Loopa Gestão de Obra

Supervision: Filipe Pina

Engineering: Ricardo Pereira

Decoration: Lígia Casanova

City: Belmonte

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. The Mountain Shelters are part of the “The Vagar Country House” development project in Belmonte, Portugal. The challenge was to create an object that would evoke the imagery of traditional Shepherds’ Shelters, taking advantage of the natural and untamed qualities of the land, which spans nearly 250 hectares.