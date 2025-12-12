VEGA House / Archirie

Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Houses
Daejeon, South Korea
  Architects: Archirie
  Area: 244
  Year: 2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Archirie
Text description provided by the architects. This building was designed as a home for a couple and their two children. The site is located on a quiet residential corner surrounded by an apartment complex and a golf course, with three sides facing roads except for the south. Currently, the area is a mix of vacant lots and houses, but it will gradually be filled with houses. The camping caravan on the vacant lot evokes the image of a family who enjoys nature and camping. I envisioned a house that would embody such a warm and joyful family life.

Archirie
Glass, Concrete

Residential Architecture, Houses, South Korea

Top #Tags