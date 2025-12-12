VEGA House / Archirie

+ 30

Houses • Daejeon, South Korea Architects: Archirie

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 244 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Archirie

Text description provided by the architects. This building was designed as a home for a couple and their two children. The site is located on a quiet residential corner surrounded by an apartment complex and a golf course, with three sides facing roads except for the south. Currently, the area is a mix of vacant lots and houses, but it will gradually be filled with houses. The camping caravan on the vacant lot evokes the image of a family who enjoys nature and camping. I envisioned a house that would embody such a warm and joyful family life.