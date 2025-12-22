Pregame Concept Store and Bar / ATELIER ASTIL

-
Architects: ATELIER ASTIL
- Area: 929 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Arjun Krishna
-
Manufacturers: Asian Paints, MERINO LAMINATES, Nitco, SHANKESHWAR METALS
-
Lead Architects: Arpita Sharma
- Category: Restaurants & Bars, Store
- DESIGNING GFC DRAWINGS: SANJAY PARANTHAMAN, KARTHIKEYA BAGEWADI
- City: Bengaluru
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. Pre Game is an immersive concept store, restaurant, and bar in Heart of Bangalore, envisioned as a sculpted, maze-inspired interior that transforms a structurally challenging shell into a continuous, cavern-like spatial narrative. Drawing from Egyptian cave formations, subterranean passages, and ancient excavation logics, the project reinterprets primordial spatiality through contemporary material innovation and an experiential architectural language. The experience unfolds through the concept store, which acts as the first threshold of the "cave." Curated products are displayed within carved niches, recessed bands, and sculpted voids.