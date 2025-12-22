Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Pregame Concept Store and Bar / ATELIER ASTIL

  Curated by Miwa Negoro
Restaurants & Bars, Store
Bengaluru, India
  • Architects: ATELIER ASTIL
  Area: 929
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  Photographs
    Photographs:Arjun Krishna
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Asian Paints, MERINO LAMINATES, Nitco, SHANKESHWAR METALS
  • Lead Architects: Arpita Sharma
Text description provided by the architects. Pre Game is an immersive concept store, restaurant, and bar in Heart of Bangalore, envisioned as a sculpted, maze-inspired interior that transforms a structurally challenging shell into a continuous, cavern-like spatial narrative. Drawing from Egyptian cave formations, subterranean passages, and ancient excavation logics, the project reinterprets primordial spatiality through contemporary material innovation and an experiential architectural language. The experience unfolds through the concept store, which acts as the first threshold of the "cave." Curated products are displayed within carved niches, recessed bands, and sculpted voids.

About this office
ATELIER ASTIL
Hospitality Architecture, Restaurants & Bars, Commercial Architecture, Retail, Store, India
"Pregame Concept Store and Bar / ATELIER ASTIL" 22 Dec 2025. ArchDaily.

