Pregame Concept Store and Bar / ATELIER ASTIL

DESIGNING GFC DRAWINGS: SANJAY PARANTHAMAN, KARTHIKEYA BAGEWADI

City: Bengaluru

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. Pre Game is an immersive concept store, restaurant, and bar in Heart of Bangalore, envisioned as a sculpted, maze-inspired interior that transforms a structurally challenging shell into a continuous, cavern-like spatial narrative. Drawing from Egyptian cave formations, subterranean passages, and ancient excavation logics, the project reinterprets primordial spatiality through contemporary material innovation and an experiential architectural language. The experience unfolds through the concept store, which acts as the first threshold of the "cave." Curated products are displayed within carved niches, recessed bands, and sculpted voids.