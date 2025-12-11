Sepand House of Culture and Art / Mohammadreza Samavati and Maryam Karimian

•
Tehran, Iran
-
Architects: Mohammadreza Samavati and Maryam Karimian
- Area: 425 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh
-
Manufacturers: Hayka Group, KWC Iran, Setareh Shomal Lighting
-
Lead Architects: Mohammadreza Samavati, Maryam Karimian
-
-
-
- Category: Renovation, Cultural Center
- Design Assistant: Yasaman Hesari
- Client: Farshid Fariborzi
- Supervisor: Kiasaze Construction Group
- Graphic & Presentation: dotline_studio
- City: Tehran
- Country: Iran
Text description provided by the architects. Sepand House of Culture and Art represents the revival of a valuable residence from the 1960s, originally designed by Dr. Paknia. Once the home and medical office of Dr. Esmaeilzadeh, a cardiologist, the house has now been transformed from a place dedicated to physical care into a platform for culture and community.