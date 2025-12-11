Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Sepand House of Culture and Art / Mohammadreza Samavati and Maryam Karimian

Text description provided by the architects. Sepand House of Culture and Art represents the revival of a valuable residence from the 1960s, originally designed by Dr. Paknia. Once the home and medical office of Dr. Esmaeilzadeh, a cardiologist, the house has now been transformed from a place dedicated to physical care into a platform for culture and community.

