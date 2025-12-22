Waverley House / Sam Crawford Architects

+ 39

A light-filled, central staircase forms the heart of this renovated home, opening up layered views across its split levels, physically and metaphorically connecting spaces whilst simultaneously generating private nooks. The renovation of Waverley House for a young family in Sydney's eastern suburbs by Sam Crawford Architects (SCA) fosters deeper connections—to nature, home, and each other. Clever details create spaces to play, for quiet contemplation, whilst maintaining a dialogue with the surrounding greenery.