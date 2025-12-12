Ripoll - Changing Rooms and a Multi-Purpose Hall / MH.AP Studio + Sergi Serrat

+ 20

Text description provided by the architects. Winning proposal in collaboration with Sergi Serrat to build the new changing rooms and a multi-purpose hall for a sports centre in Ripoll, a small town in Catalunya surrounded by mountains. The complex already had a distinctive character shaped by the buildings around the football pitch, such as the bleachers, the bar and two other structures. Our intention was not to create an element that departed from this existing configuration but to incorporate a new neighbour that felt part of the whole.