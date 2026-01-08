Casa Mad / JSARQ

•
San José, Costa Rica
-
Architects: JSARQ
- Area: 5900 ft²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Alvaro Fonseca – Depth Lens
-
Manufacturers: Kohler, Mad Living
-
Lead Architects: Janine Schneider
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Houses
- Design Team: Janine Schneider, Marcos Ramirez
- General Contractor: Ravco
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Alberto Apestegui
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Cristian Jimenez
- Interior Design: Mad Living
- City: San José
- Country: Costa Rica
Text description provided by the architects. This beautiful two-story residence in Costa Rica was designed around three existing trees on the site, allowing the architecture to adapt and coexist with nature rather than dominate it.