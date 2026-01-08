Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Casa Mad / JSARQ

Casa Mad / JSARQ - Interior PhotographyCasa Mad / JSARQ - Exterior PhotographyCasa Mad / JSARQ - Exterior PhotographyCasa Mad / JSARQ - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Wood, Bathtub, Lighting, SinkCasa Mad / JSARQ - More Images+ 7

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
San José, Costa Rica
  • Architects: JSARQ
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5900 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Alvaro Fonseca – Depth Lens
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Kohler, Mad Living
  • Lead Architects: Janine Schneider
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Janine Schneider, Marcos Ramirez
  • General Contractor: Ravco
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Alberto Apestegui
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Cristian Jimenez
  • Interior Design: Mad Living
  • City: San José
  • Country: Costa Rica
Casa Mad / JSARQ - Exterior Photography
© Alvaro Fonseca – Depth Lens

Text description provided by the architects. This beautiful two-story residence in Costa Rica was designed around three existing trees on the site, allowing the architecture to adapt and coexist with nature rather than dominate it.

JSARQ
Residential ArchitectureHousesCosta Rica
Cite: "Casa Mad / JSARQ" 08 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036842/casa-mad-jsarq> ISSN 0719-8884

