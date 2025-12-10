The Mountain Chamber / Erdegard Arkitekter

•
Krokslätt, Sweden
-
Architects: Erdegard Arkitekter
- Area: 1500 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Anna Kristinsdóttir
- Category: Commercial Architecture
- Design Team: Charlotte Erdegard, Ida Modin, Dan Söderquist, Pierre Linger, Anna Palm
- Client: Wallenstam
- Key Collaborators: Rostfri Plåt och Svetsservice, HydroDip
- City: Krokslätt
- Country: Sweden
Text description provided by the architects. Deep within Kallebäcks Terrasser, a sculptural building leads downward into a world hidden inside the rock. The entrance rises as a monolithic object—part architecture, part artefact, part science fiction. It's a structure where both origin and era are difficult to place.