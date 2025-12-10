Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Commercial Architecture
  4. Sweden
  5. The Mountain Chamber / Erdegard Arkitekter

The Mountain Chamber / Erdegard Arkitekter

Save

The Mountain Chamber / Erdegard Arkitekter - Image 2 of 26The Mountain Chamber / Erdegard Arkitekter - Image 3 of 26The Mountain Chamber / Erdegard Arkitekter - Image 4 of 26The Mountain Chamber / Erdegard Arkitekter - Image 5 of 26The Mountain Chamber / Erdegard Arkitekter - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Commercial Architecture
Krokslätt, Sweden
  • Design Team: Charlotte Erdegard, Ida Modin, Dan Söderquist, Pierre Linger, Anna Palm
  • Client: Wallenstam
  • Key Collaborators: Rostfri Plåt och Svetsservice, HydroDip
  • City: Krokslätt
  • Country: Sweden
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Mountain Chamber / Erdegard Arkitekter - Image 2 of 26
© Anna Kristinsdóttir

Text description provided by the architects. Deep within Kallebäcks Terrasser, a sculptural building leads downward into a world hidden inside the rock. The entrance rises as a monolithic object—part architecture, part artefact, part science fiction. It's a structure where both origin and era are difficult to place.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Erdegard Arkitekter
Office

Material

Stone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureSweden

Materials and Tags

StoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureSweden
Cite: "The Mountain Chamber / Erdegard Arkitekter" 10 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036839/the-mountain-chamber-erdegard-arkitekter> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Computer DesksCheck the latest Computer DesksCheck the latest Computer Desks

Check the latest Computer Desks

Check the latest LecternsCheck the latest LecternsCheck the latest Lecterns

Check the latest Lecterns

Top #Tags