Reserve House / herchell arquitectos

Architects: herchell arquitectos
- Area: 538 m²
- Year: 2023
Photographs:eyesofmemo
Manufacturers: Grupo Tenerife
Lead Architect: Miguel Hernandez Michel
Text description provided by the architects. Designing a residence in the heart of one of the busiest neighborhoods in the Metropolitan Zone of Guadalajara was quite a challenge, especially considering the proximity of the condominium's clubhouse and the entrance booth. The family sought an intimate and private home, and this is how we achieved Casa EV, a unique and cozy space.