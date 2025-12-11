VILAKK Residence / 3dor Concepts

-
Architects: 3dor Concepts
- Area: 3000 ft²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Studio IKSHA
-
Manufacturers: Simpolo, Tostem
-
Lead Architects: Ahmad Thaneem, Muhammed Jiyad, Muhammed Naseem
Text description provided by the architects. Sumesh and his family want to build his dream home at his native place, Payyanur, a vibrant town known for its cultural heritage, traditions, and scenic charm also has a rich history that blends folklore like theyyam, spirituality, and artistry. Being a devout spiritualist and residing in a village with a rich cultural heritage, he wanted the symbolisation of the local context and the richness of the temple architecture to reflect in the very own space that can be defi ned as his home.