VILAKK Residence / 3dor Concepts

Houses • Payyanur, India Architects: 3dor Concepts

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 3000 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Studio IKSHA

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Simpolo , Tostem

Lead Architects: Ahmad Thaneem, Muhammed Jiyad, Muhammed Naseem

Category: Houses

Lead Team: Tejas M

Design Team: Roshan, Ajmal

Technical Team: Rahul V

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: DE FRAMEZ

General Contractor: DEEM

Interior Design: 3KITCHH

City: Payyanur

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. Sumesh and his family want to build his dream home at his native place, Payyanur, a vibrant town known for its cultural heritage, traditions, and scenic charm also has a rich history that blends folklore like theyyam, spirituality, and artistry. Being a devout spiritualist and residing in a village with a rich cultural heritage, he wanted the symbolisation of the local context and the richness of the temple architecture to reflect in the very own space that can be defi ned as his home.