VILAKK Residence / 3dor Concepts

Payyanur, India
  • Architects: 3dor Concepts
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Studio IKSHA
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Simpolo, Tostem
  • Lead Architects: Ahmad Thaneem, Muhammed Jiyad, Muhammed Naseem
  • Lead Team: Tejas M
  • Design Team: Roshan, Ajmal
  • Technical Team: Rahul V
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: DE FRAMEZ
  • General Contractor: DEEM
  • Interior Design: 3KITCHH
  • City: Payyanur
  • Country: India
VILAKK Residence / 3dor Concepts - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Studio IKSHA

Text description provided by the architects. Sumesh and his family want to build his dream home at his native place, Payyanur, a vibrant town known for its cultural heritage, traditions, and scenic charm also has a rich history that blends folklore like theyyam, spirituality, and artistry. Being a devout spiritualist and residing in a village with a rich cultural heritage, he wanted the symbolisation of the local context and the richness of the temple architecture to reflect in the very own space that can be defi ned as his home.

Project gallery

