Diamas Hayama / APOLLO Architects & Associates

Text description provided by the architects. Morito Beach is the largest stretch of sand in Hayama, one of Japan's oldest coastal resort towns. The beach is a popular destination where local residents and visitors alike enjoy activities such as windsurfing and walking along the seaside while taking in views of Enoshima Island. Set directly on the shoreline, Diamas Hayama offers an ideal base for "workations" or a holiday home. Designed for sea lovers, this condominium development provides the rare luxury of a direct connection from the grounds to the beach.