KITO Yamanashi Head Office / Takenaka Corporation

+ 14

More Specs

Less Specs

Environmental architecture with reference to grapevine trellises – Yamanashi is surrounded by various mountains such as Mt. Fuji, one of Japan's representative mountains, and is one of the few inland basins in the island nation of Japan. With long hours of sunshine, low annual precipitation, large daily temperature differences, and abundant water resources, grape cultivation has flourished in the region since ancient times, and today, grape trellises weave across the landscape.