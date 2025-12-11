AquaPraça Floating Plaza / Carlo Ratti Associati + Höweler + Yoon Architecture

+ 5

Category: Pier, Cultural Architecture, Sustainability

Project Principal & Manager Cra Carlo Ratti Associati: Carlo Ratti, Andrea Cassi

Senior Architect Cra Carlo Ratti Associati: Gizem Veral, Rodolfo Siccardi,

Strategy Cra Carlo Ratti Associati: Luca Bussolino

Architect Cra Carlo Ratti Associati: Sonia Simone

Architect/3 D Artist Cra Carlo Ratti Associati: Gary di Silvio,Pasquale Milieri, Gianluca Zimbardi

Principal Höweler + Yoon: J Meejin Yoon, Eric Höweler

Project Manager Höweler + Yoon: Asli Baran Grace

Designer Höweler + Yoon: Shuang Chen

Researcher Höweler + Yoon: Selin Sahin

Technical Advisor Höweler + Yoon: David Hamm

Technical Collaborators: Maestro Technologies, Cimolai, INGEMBP, NAOS, Nunziante Magrone, DP38, Projema Srl, Light Follows Behaviour, Studio FM, STV, matteogatto&associati, Lab da Cidade

City: Belém

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. AquaPraça, the floating cultural plaza designed by CRA-Carlo Ratti Associati and Höweler + Yoon, becomes one of the landmarks of the UN Climate Change Conference COP30 in Belém, Brazil. Following its unveiling in Venice in September during the Biennale Architettura 2025 in partnership with Italy's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Italy's Ministry of Environment and Energy Security, and COP30 Presidency, AquaPraça now serves as an integral part of the Italian Pavilion at COP30, the UN Climate Change Conference. AquaPraça was made possible through a unique international coalition, including the Italian Agency for Development and Cooperation, CIHEAM Bari, and the World Bank Group's Connect4Climate program, and with the support of BF International – Member of BF S.p.A. Group (as AquaPraça COP30 Naming Partner), Bloomberg Philanthropies, Costa Crociere, ENEL, and Gruppo Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane. AquaPraça was constructed by an Italian leading advanced steel construction Company, Cimolai. After COP30, Aquapraca will be donated by Italy to Brazil to become a community space for promoting social engagement on climate, cultural strategy, and creative industries in partnership with the State of Parà of Brazil.