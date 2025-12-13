Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. The Webster / Adjaye Associates

The Webster / Adjaye Associates

Store
Los Angeles, United States
The Webster / Adjaye Associates - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Text description provided by the architects. The Webster's latest flagship store in Los Angeles is a new 11,000 square feet ground-up retail development adjacent to the historic Los Angeles Beverly Center. Juxtaposed beneath the monolithic eight story structure, The Webster elegantly asserts itself as a sculptural and experiential counterpoint to the Beverly Center's retail experience. The cantilevered concrete facade references and reimagines the brutalist shell of the original existing building and is injected with a pink dye—an ode to the luminosity of California, where the Pacific light naturally amplifies saturated colors.

Project gallery

About this office
Adjaye Associates
Cite: "The Webster / Adjaye Associates" 13 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036819/the-webster-adjaye-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

