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Qinghe INNNG International Talent Community / Zhu Xiaodi Architects + BIAD

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Qinghe INNNG International Talent Community / Zhu Xiaodi Architects + BIAD - Exterior PhotographyQinghe INNNG International Talent Community / Zhu Xiaodi Architects + BIAD - Image 3 of 38Qinghe INNNG International Talent Community / Zhu Xiaodi Architects + BIAD - Image 4 of 38Qinghe INNNG International Talent Community / Zhu Xiaodi Architects + BIAD - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, ChairQinghe INNNG International Talent Community / Zhu Xiaodi Architects + BIAD - More Images+ 33

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Apartments
Beijing, China
Apartments
Beijing, China
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Qinghe INNNG International Talent Community / Zhu Xiaodi Architects + BIAD - Exterior Photography
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Text description provided by the architects. On the urban landscape, architecture is never an isolated entity, but rather a spatial vehicle that engages in a profound dialogue with its site, its people, and the spirit of the city. It has long transcended its physical functions to become a vessel containing the city's soul. Located in Qinghe Town, Haidian District, Beijing, the INNNG International Talent Community is a vivid embodiment of this philosophy. The design of its architecture stems precisely from the unique characteristics of the INNNG project site in Haidian, Beijing—a uniqueness born from comprehensively addressing various boundary factors. This multifaceted residential project for young people not only confronts the challenges posed by the special terrain and complex urban environment but also, through an architectural form that "embraces and coexists," creates a vibrant landmark that stimulates innovation, fosters interaction, and integrates into the city.

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Cite: "Qinghe INNNG International Talent Community / Zhu Xiaodi Architects + BIAD" 24 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036817/qinghe-innng-international-talent-community-zxd-architects-plus-biad> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Zhepeng Zhang & Xiaotong Xu

青核INNNG国际人才社区 / 朱小地工作室 + 北京市建筑设计研究院

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