Qinghe INNNG International Talent Community / Zhu Xiaodi Architects + BIAD

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Text description provided by the architects. On the urban landscape, architecture is never an isolated entity, but rather a spatial vehicle that engages in a profound dialogue with its site, its people, and the spirit of the city. It has long transcended its physical functions to become a vessel containing the city's soul. Located in Qinghe Town, Haidian District, Beijing, the INNNG International Talent Community is a vivid embodiment of this philosophy. The design of its architecture stems precisely from the unique characteristics of the INNNG project site in Haidian, Beijing—a uniqueness born from comprehensively addressing various boundary factors. This multifaceted residential project for young people not only confronts the challenges posed by the special terrain and complex urban environment but also, through an architectural form that "embraces and coexists," creates a vibrant landmark that stimulates innovation, fosters interaction, and integrates into the city.