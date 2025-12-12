Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Indonesia
  5. Nyrenstone Estate / Alexis Dornier

Nyrenstone Estate / Alexis Dornier

Save

Nyrenstone Estate / Alexis Dornier - Image 2 of 33Nyrenstone Estate / Alexis Dornier - Image 3 of 33Nyrenstone Estate / Alexis Dornier - Image 4 of 33Nyrenstone Estate / Alexis Dornier - Interior Photography, Living Room, CoastNyrenstone Estate / Alexis Dornier - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Praya Barat, Indonesia
  • Category: Houses
  • Construction: Adi Jaya Utama
  • City: Praya Barat
  • Country: Indonesia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Nyrenstone Estate / Alexis Dornier - Image 2 of 33
© KIE

Text description provided by the architects. Nyrenstone Estate – Alexis Dornier interprets topography through circles and tangents at Tampah Hills, Lombok. Positioned on one of the steepest slopes of Tampah Hills in South Lombok, Nyrenstone Estate is shaped less by convention and more by circumstance. The house follows the fall of the land, stepping down the hill while tracing a geometry of circles and tangents that define both spatial arrangement and overall character.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Alexis Dornier
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndonesia

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndonesia
Cite: "Nyrenstone Estate / Alexis Dornier" 12 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036814/nyrenstone-estate-alexis-dornier> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Top #Tags