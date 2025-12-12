+ 28

Category: Houses

Construction: Adi Jaya Utama

City: Praya Barat

Country: Indonesia

Text description provided by the architects. Nyrenstone Estate – Alexis Dornier interprets topography through circles and tangents at Tampah Hills, Lombok. Positioned on one of the steepest slopes of Tampah Hills in South Lombok, Nyrenstone Estate is shaped less by convention and more by circumstance. The house follows the fall of the land, stepping down the hill while tracing a geometry of circles and tangents that define both spatial arrangement and overall character.