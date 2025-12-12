Center Rog – Renovation and Creative Center / Mendoza Partida + BAX studio

•
Liubliana, Slovenia
-
Architects: BAX studio, Mendoza Partida
- Area: 13200 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Lead Architects: Mara Partida, Héctor Mendoza, Boris Bezan, Jaka bezan
- Category: Renovation, Cultural Center
- Collaborators: Sašo Badovinac, Olga Bombač, German Bosch, Grega Cerar, Oscar Espinosa, Jure Kolenc, Carlos Parra, Damian Plouganou, Bor Pungeršč
- Client: Ayuntamiento de Liubliana
- City: Liubliana
- Country: Slovenia
Text description provided by the architects. The architecture design for Center Rog adds to the cultural revitalization of the city by rehabilitating a building that is listed due to its great heritage and historical value, in an urban location on the river embankment that needed a new lease of life and a makeover for use by citizens.