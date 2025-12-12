Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Center Rog – Renovation and Creative Center / Mendoza Partida + BAX studio

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Renovation, Cultural Center
Liubliana, Slovenia
  • Architects: BAX studio, Mendoza Partida
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  13200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Lead Architects: Mara Partida, Héctor Mendoza, Boris Bezan, Jaka bezan
  • Collaborators: Sašo Badovinac, Olga Bombač, German Bosch, Grega Cerar, Oscar Espinosa, Jure Kolenc, Carlos Parra, Damian Plouganou, Bor Pungeršč
  • Client: Ayuntamiento de Liubliana
  • City: Liubliana
  • Country: Slovenia
Text description provided by the architects. The architecture design for Center Rog adds to the cultural revitalization of the city by rehabilitating a building that is listed due to its great heritage and historical value, in an urban location on the river embankment that needed a new lease of life and a makeover for use by citizens. 

About this office
Mendoza Partida
Office
BAX studio
Office

