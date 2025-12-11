House Eira do Cruzeiro / NOVA

•
Burgães, Portugal
-
Architects: NOVA
- Area: 70 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Fábio Peixoto
- Category: Houses, Refurbishment
- City: Burgães
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the agricultural setting of Burgães, the former Eira da Quinta do Cruzeiro is converted into a house through an intervention that preserves its rural character and strengthens its connection to the landscape. The project follows a simple approach: work with what already exists, improving it without distorting its identity.