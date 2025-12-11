Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. House Eira do Cruzeiro / NOVA

House Eira do Cruzeiro / NOVA

Save

House Eira do Cruzeiro / NOVA - Exterior Photography, BrickHouse Eira do Cruzeiro / NOVA - Image 3 of 31House Eira do Cruzeiro / NOVA - Interior Photography, WoodHouse Eira do Cruzeiro / NOVA - Exterior Photography, DoorHouse Eira do Cruzeiro / NOVA - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses, Refurbishment
Burgães, Portugal
  • Architects: NOVA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  70
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Fábio Peixoto
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House Eira do Cruzeiro / NOVA - Exterior Photography, Door
© Fábio Peixoto

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the agricultural setting of Burgães, the former Eira da Quinta do Cruzeiro is converted into a house through an intervention that preserves its rural character and strengthens its connection to the landscape. The project follows a simple approach: work with what already exists, improving it without distorting its identity.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
NOVA
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentPortugal
Cite: "House Eira do Cruzeiro / NOVA" 11 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036803/eira-do-cruzeiro-nova> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags