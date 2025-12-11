House Eira do Cruzeiro / NOVA

+ 26

Houses, Refurbishment • Burgães, Portugal Architects: NOVA

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 70 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Fábio Peixoto

Category: Houses, Refurbishment

City: Burgães

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the agricultural setting of Burgães, the former Eira da Quinta do Cruzeiro is converted into a house through an intervention that preserves its rural character and strengthens its connection to the landscape. The project follows a simple approach: work with what already exists, improving it without distorting its identity.