  5. Andaz Beach Club / QBO3 Arquitectos

Andaz Beach Club / QBO3 Arquitectos

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Hospitality Architecture
Costa Rica
  • Architects: QBO3 Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  900
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Alvaro Fonseca – Depth Lens
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Biotile
  • Lead Architects: Mario Vargas
Andaz Beach Club / QBO3 Arquitectos - Image 7 of 15
© Alvaro Fonseca – Depth Lens

Text description provided by the architects. The design of the Andaz Beach Club at Peninsula Papagayo emerged from a compelling challenge: to translate the client's high-end expectations into an architectural language that seamlessly blends luxury, wellness, and a deep connection to the surrounding tropical environment.

QBO3 Arquitectos
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureCosta Rica
Cite: "Andaz Beach Club / QBO3 Arquitectos" 26 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036782/andaz-beach-club-qbo3-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

