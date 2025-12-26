Andaz Beach Club / QBO3 Arquitectos

-
Architects: QBO3 Arquitectos
- Area: 900 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Alvaro Fonseca – Depth Lens
-
Manufacturers: Biotile
-
Lead Architects: Mario Vargas
- Category: Hospitality Architecture
- Interior Design: Cola Blanca
- Country: Costa Rica
Text description provided by the architects. The design of the Andaz Beach Club at Peninsula Papagayo emerged from a compelling challenge: to translate the client's high-end expectations into an architectural language that seamlessly blends luxury, wellness, and a deep connection to the surrounding tropical environment.