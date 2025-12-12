Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Wutong Pavilion / CCDI Dongxiying Studio

Wutong Pavilion / CCDI Dongxiying Studio

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Visitor Center
Shenzhen, China
  • Category: Visitor Center
  • Design Team: Yang Yi, Li Jingyi, Wu Zhexuan, Song Huizhong, Zhan Wenze, Liu Lei,Wang Yawei, Zhu Lixi
  • Structural Design: Wu Guoqin
  • Clients: The People's Government of Yantian District, Shenzhen
  • Collaborators: China Railway Inter-City Planning and Construction Co., Ltd.
  • City: Shenzhen
  • Country: China
Wutong Pavilion / CCDI Dongxiying Studio - Image 2 of 25
© Fang Fang

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located within Ensheng Wetland Park atop Wutong Mountain in Yantian District. Here, on one side lies the summit landscape of the Ensheng Wetland with Wutong Mountain, and on the other stretches the seemingly endless seascape of Yantian Port, reminiscent of "mystical mountains beyond the sea," alongside the continuously stacked containers within the port itself. The wonders of nature and human artifice are presented here almost simultaneously. The client's brief was clear: this pavilion must offer a view of the sea. This inspired a broader aspiration: to create a "space" where one can enjoy 360-degree panoramic views. Concurrently, we set ourselves a requirement: the presence of the architecture must not disturb the natural ground.

CCDI Dongxiying Studio
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected Projectsvisitor centerCultural ArchitectureLearningChina
Cite: "Wutong Pavilion / CCDI Dongxiying Studio" 12 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036779/wutong-pavilion-ccdi-dongxiying-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

© Zhaoming Fan

梧桐亭 / 悉地国际东西影工作室

