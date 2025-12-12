Wutong Pavilion / CCDI Dongxiying Studio

-
Architects: CCDI Dongxiying Studio
- Area: 800 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Zhaoming Fan, Fang Fang
-
Lead Architects: Zhu Xiongyi、 Wang Zhaoming
- Category: Visitor Center
- Design Team: Yang Yi, Li Jingyi, Wu Zhexuan, Song Huizhong, Zhan Wenze, Liu Lei,Wang Yawei, Zhu Lixi
- Structural Design: Wu Guoqin
- Clients: The People's Government of Yantian District, Shenzhen
- Collaborators: China Railway Inter-City Planning and Construction Co., Ltd.
- City: Shenzhen
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. The project is located within Ensheng Wetland Park atop Wutong Mountain in Yantian District. Here, on one side lies the summit landscape of the Ensheng Wetland with Wutong Mountain, and on the other stretches the seemingly endless seascape of Yantian Port, reminiscent of "mystical mountains beyond the sea," alongside the continuously stacked containers within the port itself. The wonders of nature and human artifice are presented here almost simultaneously. The client's brief was clear: this pavilion must offer a view of the sea. This inspired a broader aspiration: to create a "space" where one can enjoy 360-degree panoramic views. Concurrently, we set ourselves a requirement: the presence of the architecture must not disturb the natural ground.