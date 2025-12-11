Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavilion
  4. China
  5. Laoyuting Pavilion / Atelier Deshaus

Laoyuting Pavilion / Atelier Deshaus

Save

Laoyuting Pavilion / Atelier Deshaus - Image 2 of 19Laoyuting Pavilion / Atelier Deshaus - Image 3 of 19Laoyuting Pavilion / Atelier Deshaus - Image 4 of 19Laoyuting Pavilion / Atelier Deshaus - Image 5 of 19Laoyuting Pavilion / Atelier Deshaus - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Pavilion
Kunming, China
  • Architects: Atelier Deshaus
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  171
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ce Wang
  • Category: Pavilion
  • Design Team: Liu Yichun, Shi Yujie, Ji Hongliang
  • Structural Design: Zhang Zhun, Pan Jun
  • Client: Organizer of the 2024 Dianchi Art Season in Kunming
  • Collaborators: RoboticPlus, AND Office
  • City: Kunming
  • Country: China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Laoyuting Pavilion / Atelier Deshaus - Image 2 of 19
© Ce Wang

Text description provided by the architects. Laoyuting Pavilion is one of the invited projects of the 2024 Dianchi Art Season: "Home and Future". It is located on the southern side of the Water-Forest Art Zone in the Laoyu River Wetland Park at Dianchi Lake. After its completion, it first served as the entrance to the Dianchi Art Festival, and after the festival, the pavilion was permanently preserved as a spatial hint for entering the wetland park, as well as a resting place for visitors. This wetland, filled with groves of bald cypress along the edge of Dianchi Lake, is in fact part of the city's water-purification infrastructure—the final stage of natural filtration before water enters the lake. It is home to many small fish, and city dwellers often come here during leisure time to catch fish, hence the name Laoyu River Wetland. As a pavilion where people rest while fishing, it naturally came to be known as the Laoyuting Pavilion.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Atelier Deshaus
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionChina
Cite: "Laoyuting Pavilion / Atelier Deshaus" 11 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036767/laoyuting-pavilion-atelier-deshaus> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media Walls

Check the latest Media Walls

Check the latest BenchesCheck the latest BenchesCheck the latest Benches

Check the latest Benches

Top #Tags