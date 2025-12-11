Laoyuting Pavilion / Atelier Deshaus

+ 14

Category: Pavilion

Design Team: Liu Yichun, Shi Yujie, Ji Hongliang

Structural Design: Zhang Zhun, Pan Jun

Client: Organizer of the 2024 Dianchi Art Season in Kunming

Collaborators: RoboticPlus, AND Office

City: Kunming

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Laoyuting Pavilion is one of the invited projects of the 2024 Dianchi Art Season: "Home and Future". It is located on the southern side of the Water-Forest Art Zone in the Laoyu River Wetland Park at Dianchi Lake. After its completion, it first served as the entrance to the Dianchi Art Festival, and after the festival, the pavilion was permanently preserved as a spatial hint for entering the wetland park, as well as a resting place for visitors. This wetland, filled with groves of bald cypress along the edge of Dianchi Lake, is in fact part of the city's water-purification infrastructure—the final stage of natural filtration before water enters the lake. It is home to many small fish, and city dwellers often come here during leisure time to catch fish, hence the name Laoyu River Wetland. As a pavilion where people rest while fishing, it naturally came to be known as the Laoyuting Pavilion.