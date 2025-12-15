Itami Jun Museum / Itm Yooehwa Architects

+ 21

Category: Museum

Project Manager: Hansung Kim

Lead Designer: Toshiharu Tanaka

Lead Designer (Interior): Heeyoung Choi

Interior Designer: Sunmi Lee

City: Jeju

Country: South Korea

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This is an art museum dedicated to the late Japanese-Korean architect, The Itami Jun Museum was designed with his architectural philosophy that "architecture should be rooted in and bear fruit from the local context and traditions" in mind, as well as the main architectural languages. By adapting to the Jeju locales, he sought not to disturb the horizontal and serene nature of the surrounding Jeju forest, Gokjawal.