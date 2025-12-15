Itami Jun Museum / Itm Yooehwa Architects

•
Jeju, South Korea
Architects: Itm Yooehwa Architects
- Area: 674 m²
- Year: 2022
Photographs:Yongkwan Kim
Lead Architects: Ehwa Yoo
- Category: Museum
- Project Manager: Hansung Kim
- Lead Designer: Toshiharu Tanaka
- Lead Designer (Interior): Heeyoung Choi
- Interior Designer: Sunmi Lee
- City: Jeju
- Country: South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. This is an art museum dedicated to the late Japanese-Korean architect, The Itami Jun Museum was designed with his architectural philosophy that "architecture should be rooted in and bear fruit from the local context and traditions" in mind, as well as the main architectural languages. By adapting to the Jeju locales, he sought not to disturb the horizontal and serene nature of the surrounding Jeju forest, Gokjawal.