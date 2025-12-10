FEZH / Itm Yooehwa Architects

-
Architects: Itm Yooehwa Architects
- Area: 1196 m²
- Year: 2024
Photographs:Jeon Hyowon, Yongkwan Kim
Manufacturers: Burnt wood, C-BLACK, Claymax, Epoxy Terrazzo, LX Hausys, VM zinc
Lead Architects: Ehwa Yoo
- Category: Public Space, Mixed Use Architecture, Cultural Architecture
- Project Manager: Hansung Kim
- Lead Designer: Toshiharu Tanaka
- Lead Designer (Interior): Heeyoung Choi
- Interior Designer: Sunmi Lee
- City: Seoul
- Country: South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. FEZH reinterprets the spatial logic of Fes El Bali, where clustered dwellings form the foundation of an organic urban fabric. Drawing from this precedent, the project aspires to create a "minimal urban unit" that consolidates essential communal functions for healing, culture, and everyday life. Within the gentle alleyways of Hannam-dong, FEZH positions itself as a compact city—an intersection of architecture, nature, and human experience—embodying its name, which merges Fez, Healing, and Hannam-dong.