Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Space
  4. South Korea
  5. FEZH / Itm Yooehwa Architects

FEZH / Itm Yooehwa Architects

Save

FEZH / Itm Yooehwa Architects - Exterior PhotographyFEZH / Itm Yooehwa Architects - Image 3 of 29FEZH / Itm Yooehwa Architects - Image 4 of 29FEZH / Itm Yooehwa Architects - Image 5 of 29FEZH / Itm Yooehwa Architects - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Public Space, Mixed Use Architecture, Cultural Architecture
Seoul, South Korea
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
FEZH / Itm Yooehwa Architects - Exterior Photography
© Yongkwan Kim

Text description provided by the architects. FEZH reinterprets the spatial logic of Fes El Bali, where clustered dwellings form the foundation of an organic urban fabric. Drawing from this precedent, the project aspires to create a "minimal urban unit" that consolidates essential communal functions for healing, culture, and everyday life. Within the gentle alleyways of Hannam-dong, FEZH positions itself as a compact city—an intersection of architecture, nature, and human experience—embodying its name, which merges Fez, Healing, and Hannam-dong.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Itm Yooehwa Architects
Office

Materials

WoodConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceMixed Use ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureSouth Korea

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceMixed Use ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureSouth Korea
Cite: "FEZH / Itm Yooehwa Architects" 10 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036764/fezh-itm-yooehwa-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Waterspout FountainsCheck the latest Waterspout FountainsCheck the latest Waterspout Fountains

Check the latest Waterspout Fountains

Check the latest Street LightsCheck the latest Street LightsCheck the latest Street Lights

Check the latest Street Lights

Top #Tags