Long Lake Cottage / Dubbeldam Architecture + Design

-
Architects: Dubbeldam Architecture + Design
- Area: 333 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Riley Snelling
-
Manufacturers: Fisher & Paykel, Inline Fiberglass, Inline Fiberglass, 6” wide knotty cedar boards, 6” wide knotty cedar boards, Anthony Concrete, Anthony Concrete, Bauhaus Doors, Bauhaus Doors, Bauwerk Parkett, Blanco Alta, Blanco Alta, Caesarstone, Falmec Integrated Hood, Falmec Integrated Hood, Gentek, Gentek, Harvest House Craftsmen, Harvest House Craftsmen, Iron Ore, +18
-
- Category: Cabins & Lodges
- Design Team: Heather Dubbeldam, Andrew Snow, Krystal Kramer
- General Contractor: Thomas J Stead Construction
- Country: Canada
Text description provided by the architects. An off-grid cottage on a forested peninsula combines natural materials with elevated living spaces amid the trees. Located on a secluded peninsula along a pristine, motorboat-free lake in the Ontario wilderness, this off-grid retreat offers a serene escape for an urban couple with a deep love of nature—who spent weekends camping on the land for a year before deciding where and what to build. Their goal: a place deeply connected to nature, elevated among the trees, and designed to accommodate accessible multigenerational living—a welcoming year-round refuge for gathering with family and friends.