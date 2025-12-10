Long Lake Cottage / Dubbeldam Architecture + Design

+ 22

Text description provided by the architects. An off-grid cottage on a forested peninsula combines natural materials with elevated living spaces amid the trees. Located on a secluded peninsula along a pristine, motorboat-free lake in the Ontario wilderness, this off-grid retreat offers a serene escape for an urban couple with a deep love of nature—who spent weekends camping on the land for a year before deciding where and what to build. Their goal: a place deeply connected to nature, elevated among the trees, and designed to accommodate accessible multigenerational living—a welcoming year-round refuge for gathering with family and friends.