Kamegaike Onsen / Yano Aoyama Architecture Design

Text description provided by the architects. Winners of a national competition launched after a lightning strike decimated a large portion of Kamegaike Hot Springs, local architectural firm Yano Aoyama proposed a low-key rehabilitation, packed with imaginative solutions. Located in the town of Ikata (Ehime Prefecture), Kamegaike district, like many outlying areas in Japan, faces distinct economic and population decline. The revamped hot-spring facility, built over remnants of former foundations, aims to become a revitalization engine for the region.