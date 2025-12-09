Basketball Development Center / TEGET

Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Sports Architecture
İstanbul, Türkiye
  • Architects: TEGET
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  150000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Egemen Karakaya
  • Lead Architect: Mehmet Kütükçüoğlu, Ertuğ Uçar
  • Architects: Ece Ünübol, Ethem Aybar, Hande Ciğerli, Tuberk Altuntaş, Onur Akın, Seda Kumru, Banu Aktaş, Deniz Dilan Kara, Nazlı Ünsal, Beyza Paksoy, Mehmet Kaymaz, Yıldırım Erbaz, Mehmet Erdönmez, Beyza Günaydın
  • Structural Engineer: Ural Engineering
  • Mechanical Engineer: Okutan Engineering
  • Electrical Engineer: Yurdakul Engineering
  • City: İstanbul
  • Country: Türkiye
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Text description provided by the architects. The Basketball Development Center (BDC) is located at the point where the historic Istanbul Land Walls meet the Sea of Marmara in front of the Yedikule gardens, positioned between the Balıklı Greek Hospital campus and the fortification line. Anchored to the east–west grid established by the Balıklı Greek Hospital, which is organized around courtyards, plazas, and an organic circulation network, the BDC is a basketball campus shaped by the strong context it inhabits.

