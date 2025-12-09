Basketball Development Center / TEGET

+ 38

Category: Sports Architecture

Architects: Ece Ünübol, Ethem Aybar, Hande Ciğerli, Tuberk Altuntaş, Onur Akın, Seda Kumru, Banu Aktaş, Deniz Dilan Kara, Nazlı Ünsal, Beyza Paksoy, Mehmet Kaymaz, Yıldırım Erbaz, Mehmet Erdönmez, Beyza Günaydın

Structural Engineer: Ural Engineering

Mechanical Engineer: Okutan Engineering

Electrical Engineer: Yurdakul Engineering

City: İstanbul

Country: Türkiye

Text description provided by the architects. The Basketball Development Center (BDC) is located at the point where the historic Istanbul Land Walls meet the Sea of Marmara in front of the Yedikule gardens, positioned between the Balıklı Greek Hospital campus and the fortification line. Anchored to the east–west grid established by the Balıklı Greek Hospital, which is organized around courtyards, plazas, and an organic circulation network, the BDC is a basketball campus shaped by the strong context it inhabits.