Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop Interiors
  4. United Arab Emirates
  5. Press Cafe / IDST

Press Cafe / IDST

Save

Press Cafe / IDST - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, ChairPress Cafe / IDST - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairPress Cafe / IDST - Image 4 of 15Press Cafe / IDST - Interior Photography, Facade, Brick, ConcretePress Cafe / IDST - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Coffee Shop Interiors
Fujairah, United Arab Emirates
  • Architects: IDST
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Natelee Cocks
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Press Cafe / IDST - Interior Photography, Facade, Brick, Concrete
© Natelee Cocks

Text description provided by the architects. Press reimagines a long-standing local coffee spot in Fujairah, blending nostalgia with contemporary warmth. The project creates a space where visitors can immerse themselves in a layered, human-centric environment that feels both familiar and refreshed.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
IDST
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsUnited Arab Emirates
Cite: "Press Cafe / IDST" 20 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036745/press-idst> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Island KitchensCheck the latest Island KitchensCheck the latest Island Kitchens

Check the latest Island Kitchens

Check the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest Bathroom Taps

Top #Tags