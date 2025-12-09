Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Handong University Prayer Room Heaven's Voice / Itm Yooehwa Architects

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Worship, Educational Architecture
Pohang, South Korea
  • Architects: Itm Yooehwa Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  190
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yongkwan Kim
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Allon Wood, LX Hausys, Macheonseok, NanumTech, VM zinc
  • Lead Designer: Toshiharu Tanaka
  • Designer: Eunbin Yu
  • Project Manager: Hansung Kim
  • Structure Engineers: Yoon Structure Engineering
  • Mechanical Engineers: SEOWON Energy & Environment CO., LTD.
  • Electrical Engineers: HANKOOK TEC
  • Construction: Arcus Dnc
  • Lighting Designers: Bitzro&partners
  • Construction(Furnitures&Cross): Inox
  • City: Pohang
  • Country: South Korea
Handong University Prayer Room Heaven's Voice / Itm Yooehwa Architects - Image 2 of 19
© Yongkwan Kim

Text description provided by the architects. The prayer room "Heaven's Voice" at Handong University began as a project initiated by a donation from an elder of a local church. While there were several potential sites for a chapel on campus, the current location was chosen without hesitation. To the eyes of the architect, who is also a Christian, the overall shape of Handong University resembled a sheep, and a small hill at its heart caught his attention. This site is strategically positioned, visible from surrounding campus buildings, and the intention was to inscribe the cross from a heavenly perspective, rather than from the human eye level.

Itm Yooehwa Architects
Cite: "Handong University Prayer Room Heaven's Voice / Itm Yooehwa Architects" 09 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036744/handong-university-prayer-room-heavens-voice-itm-yooehwa-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

