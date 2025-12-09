Handong University Prayer Room Heaven's Voice / Itm Yooehwa Architects

+ 14

Category: Worship, Educational Architecture

Lead Designer: Toshiharu Tanaka

Designer: Eunbin Yu

Project Manager: Hansung Kim

Structure Engineers: Yoon Structure Engineering

Mechanical Engineers: SEOWON Energy & Environment CO., LTD.

Electrical Engineers: HANKOOK TEC

Construction: Arcus Dnc

Lighting Designers: Bitzro&partners

Construction(Furnitures&Cross): Inox

City: Pohang

Country: South Korea

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The prayer room "Heaven's Voice" at Handong University began as a project initiated by a donation from an elder of a local church. While there were several potential sites for a chapel on campus, the current location was chosen without hesitation. To the eyes of the architect, who is also a Christian, the overall shape of Handong University resembled a sheep, and a small hill at its heart caught his attention. This site is strategically positioned, visible from surrounding campus buildings, and the intention was to inscribe the cross from a heavenly perspective, rather than from the human eye level.