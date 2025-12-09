Handong University Prayer Room Heaven's Voice / Itm Yooehwa Architects

-
Architects: Itm Yooehwa Architects
- Area: 190 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Yongkwan Kim
-
Manufacturers: Allon Wood, LX Hausys, Macheonseok, NanumTech, VM zinc
- Category: Worship, Educational Architecture
- Lead Designer: Toshiharu Tanaka
- Designer: Eunbin Yu
- Project Manager: Hansung Kim
- Structure Engineers: Yoon Structure Engineering
- Mechanical Engineers: SEOWON Energy & Environment CO., LTD.
- Electrical Engineers: HANKOOK TEC
- Construction: Arcus Dnc
- Lighting Designers: Bitzro&partners
- Construction(Furnitures&Cross): Inox
- City: Pohang
- Country: South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. The prayer room "Heaven's Voice" at Handong University began as a project initiated by a donation from an elder of a local church. While there were several potential sites for a chapel on campus, the current location was chosen without hesitation. To the eyes of the architect, who is also a Christian, the overall shape of Handong University resembled a sheep, and a small hill at its heart caught his attention. This site is strategically positioned, visible from surrounding campus buildings, and the intention was to inscribe the cross from a heavenly perspective, rather than from the human eye level.