  5. First Building, Bradfield City Centre / HASSELL

First Building, Bradfield City Centre / HASSELL

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Office Buildings, Sustainability
Cartwright, Australia
  • Interior Designers: HASSELL
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2800
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Vinchy Wu, Mark Syke
© Vinchy Wu

Text description provided by the architects. Facing the future while honouring the past, the First Building — housing Stage 1 of the Advanced Manufacturing Readiness Facility (AMRF) — is a collaborative space for government, industry and research to incubate innovative manufacturing projects. As the name implies, it's also the first building designed for the new city of Bradfield and the surrounding area of Aerotropolis, the new urban region set to transform Western Sydney. This unique workplace features a visitor centre and public viewing spaces designed to showcase the real-time building progress of Australia's newest sustainable, connected city. With the design informed by First Nations cultural research and design agency Djinjama, the First Building is a celebration of the meandering and ephemeral water of the Cumberland Plain. It reinstates the site's permeability, collecting and filtering the building and the site's runoff across,  through a richly planted landscape of Cumberland Plain plant species and water features.

About this office
HASSELL
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

Cite: "First Building, Bradfield City Centre / HASSELL" 09 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036743/first-building-bradfield-city-centre-hassell> ISSN 0719-8884

