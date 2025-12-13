Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Kiang Malingue, Art Gallery / BEAU Architects

Gallery, Renovation
Hong Kong
  BEAU Architects
  400
  2023
  • Photographs
    Xu Liang Leon
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Erco, Schüco, Vitsœ
  Gallery, Renovation
  Design Team: Angela Pang, Charlotte Lafont-Hugo, Gilles Vanderstocken, Henry D'Ath, Janice Chan
  Engineering: Buro Happold
  Consultants: RNB (E&M contractor), MRW (Window contractor)
  Collaborators: United Soundfair (Major Works contractor), POTT (Fitting-out contractor)
  Clients: Edouard Malingue and Lorraine Kiang
  Hong Kong
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Kiang Malingue, Art Gallery / BEAU Architects - Exterior Photography, Concrete, Stairs
© Xu Liang Leon

Text description provided by the architects. The Kiang Malingue headquarters is the fifth collaboration between the Hong Kong based gallery and BEAU. As so, it embodies their common ambitions to critically deconstruct the identity and experience of art spaces while addressing challenges related to cultural and environmental sustainability. Located on a steeped street in the Wan Chai District, the project adapted a typical Hong Kong 1960s housing tong lau into a vertical art gallery.

BEAU Architects
Cultural Architecture, Museums & Exhibit, Gallery, Refurbishment, Renovation, Hong Kong
"Kiang Malingue, Art Gallery / BEAU Architects" 13 Dec 2025. ArchDaily.

© Xu Liang Leon

⻢凌画廊 / BEAU Architects

