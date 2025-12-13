Kiang Malingue, Art Gallery / BEAU Architects

Category: Gallery, Renovation

Design Team: Angela Pang, Charlotte Lafont-Hugo, Gilles Vanderstocken, Henry D’Ath, Janice Chan

Engineering: Buro Happold

Consultants: RNB (E&M contractor), MRW (Window contractor)

Collaborators: United Soundfair (Major Works contractor), POTT (Fitting-out contractor)

Clients: Edouard Malingue and Lorraine Kiang

Country: Hong Kong

Text description provided by the architects. The Kiang Malingue headquarters is the fifth collaboration between the Hong Kong based gallery and BEAU. As so, it embodies their common ambitions to critically deconstruct the identity and experience of art spaces while addressing challenges related to cultural and environmental sustainability. Located on a steeped street in the Wan Chai District, the project adapted a typical Hong Kong 1960s housing tong lau into a vertical art gallery.