Nakano Seiyaku Kusatsu Factoru / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers

•
Kusatsu, Japan
-
Architects: TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers
- Area: 8525 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Norihito Yamauchi
-
Manufacturers: Eternit, NISC PANEL, Sanko Metal
-
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Industrial Architecture, Sustainability
- Design Team: Isao Miyazaki, Hiroshi Katsumata、Yuka Katsura、 Nguyen Quang Tuan、 Guo Haoyang
- Structural Engineer: Eichi Yamazaki, Takashi Itaya
- Mep Engineer: Kenji Okutsu, Wataru Mimura、Mariko Yamada, Tsuyoshi Sueyoshi、Tsuneaki Tabata, Yusakau Indou
- Industrial Facilities Engineering: Hirokazu Okawa, Akihiko Nishihara
- City: Kusatsu
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. This project involves the construction of a new factory for hair cosmetics and quasi-pharmaceutical products in the city of Kusatsu, Shiga Prefecture. The design is centered around the themes of "beauty," a value NAKANO has pursued since its founding, and "water," the source of life that sustains beauty.