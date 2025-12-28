Otto Church / Nidus

+ 19

Text description provided by the architects. It doesn't take much to transform a place – sometimes, trust in what already exists is enough. Built in 1977, the Otto Church in Düsseldorf's Gerresheim district stands as a quiet testament to this idea. Architect Herrmann Rauch, a defining figure of post-war church architecture in North Rhine-Westphalia, created spaces characterized by restraint: reduced in form, deliberate in their use of light, and powerful in their presence.