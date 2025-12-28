Otto Church / Nidus

•
Düsseldorf, Germany
Architects: Nidus
- Area: 275 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Piet-Albert Goethals
Manufacturers: Dornbracht, FSB Franz Schneider Brakel, Mawa Design, Meyer Naturstein, Parkett Dietrich, Vallone
- Category: Churches, Refurbishment
- Design Team: Caroline Schulz, Anna Vöck
- Technical Team: Paula Averbeck
- General Contractor: Scheuten Bautechnik
- City: Düsseldorf
- Country: Germany
Text description provided by the architects. It doesn't take much to transform a place – sometimes, trust in what already exists is enough. Built in 1977, the Otto Church in Düsseldorf's Gerresheim district stands as a quiet testament to this idea. Architect Herrmann Rauch, a defining figure of post-war church architecture in North Rhine-Westphalia, created spaces characterized by restraint: reduced in form, deliberate in their use of light, and powerful in their presence.