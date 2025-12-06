Experimental Shelter in the Sierra de Segura / SANTZO arquitectos

+ 25

Category: Cabins & Lodges, Restoration

Collaborators: Adrián Saviel Caviedes, Rodrigo Munar Rodríguez-Nava

General Construction: Alfredo Buyón - Carpintería

Interior Design: Benito López López, Simón López Ginés - Herrería

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. Tinadas, pigsties, mills, and washhouses populate this natural landscape of the Sierra de Segura alongside small, generally abandoned villages. Remnants that were once an essential part of everyday life and the memory of thousands of anonymous men and women who inhabited these landscapes. People forced to abandon their homes and lands to create an environment where they could enjoy hunting, disregarding their rights.