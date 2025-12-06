Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Experimental Shelter in the Sierra de Segura / SANTZO arquitectos

Experimental Shelter in the Sierra de Segura / SANTZO arquitectos

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Cabins & Lodges, Restoration
Spain
  • Architects: SANTZO arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  65
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Courtesy of SANTZO arquitectos, Javier Callejas
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Cortizo, Cumen, Dürer
  • Lead Architects: Francisco Sánchez Salazar, Miguel Ángel Antonio García
  • Collaborators: Adrián Saviel Caviedes, Rodrigo Munar Rodríguez-Nava
  • General Construction: Alfredo Buyón - Carpintería
  • Interior Design: Benito López López, Simón López Ginés - Herrería
  • Country: Spain
Experimental Shelter in the Sierra de Segura / SANTZO arquitectos - Image 4 of 30
© Javier Callejas

Text description provided by the architects. Tinadas, pigsties, mills, and washhouses populate this natural landscape of the Sierra de Segura alongside small, generally abandoned villages. Remnants that were once an essential part of everyday life and the memory of thousands of anonymous men and women who inhabited these landscapes. People forced to abandon their homes and lands to create an environment where they could enjoy hunting, disregarding their rights.

SANTZO arquitectos
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesRefurbishmentRestorationSpain
Cite: "Experimental Shelter in the Sierra de Segura / SANTZO arquitectos" [Refugio Experimental en la Sierra de Segura / SANTZO arquitectos] 06 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036707/experimental-shelter-in-the-sierra-de-segura-santzo-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

