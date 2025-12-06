Experimental Shelter in the Sierra de Segura / SANTZO arquitectos

-
Architects: SANTZO arquitectos
- Area: 65 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Courtesy of SANTZO arquitectos, Javier Callejas
-
Manufacturers: Cortizo, Cumen, Dürer
-
Lead Architects: Francisco Sánchez Salazar, Miguel Ángel Antonio García
- Category: Cabins & Lodges, Restoration
- Collaborators: Adrián Saviel Caviedes, Rodrigo Munar Rodríguez-Nava
- General Construction: Alfredo Buyón - Carpintería
- Interior Design: Benito López López, Simón López Ginés - Herrería
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. Tinadas, pigsties, mills, and washhouses populate this natural landscape of the Sierra de Segura alongside small, generally abandoned villages. Remnants that were once an essential part of everyday life and the memory of thousands of anonymous men and women who inhabited these landscapes. People forced to abandon their homes and lands to create an environment where they could enjoy hunting, disregarding their rights.