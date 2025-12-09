Lelis House / Memola Estúdio

+ 16

Residential Architecture, Houses • São Paulo, Brazil Architects: Memola Estúdio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 350 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Fran Parente

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Construverde , Deca , Labluz , Ladrilar , Lepri , Parquet União , Prataria Fontana , REKA , Raul Duarte , São Domingos Marmoraria

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Initially envisioned as a renovation of an existing house, this project evolved into the creation of a new residence, located on the same lot as the old construction. The underlying question of the architectural concept, therefore, is the balance between the new and the memory of the qualities of the old, so as to make the new house a fulfillment of the clients' desires while also establishing a connection with the past life at the site. The challenge was to achieve more space and better conditions for the interaction of residents and their guests, both inside and outside the house, while maintaining familiarity with the land and its shelter.