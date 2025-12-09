Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Lelis House / Memola Estúdio

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Memola Estúdio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  350
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Fran Parente
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Construverde, Deca, Labluz, Ladrilar, Lepri, Parquet União, Prataria Fontana, REKA, Raul Duarte, São Domingos Marmoraria
Text description provided by the architects. Initially envisioned as a renovation of an existing house, this project evolved into the creation of a new residence, located on the same lot as the old construction. The underlying question of the architectural concept, therefore, is the balance between the new and the memory of the qualities of the old, so as to make the new house a fulfillment of the clients' desires while also establishing a connection with the past life at the site. The challenge was to achieve more space and better conditions for the interaction of residents and their guests, both inside and outside the house, while maintaining familiarity with the land and its shelter.

About this office
Memola Estúdio
Office

Cite: "Lelis House / Memola Estúdio" [Casa Lelis / Memola Estúdio] 09 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036705/lelis-house-memola-estudio> ISSN 0719-8884

