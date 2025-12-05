Le Carrier Cabin / Le Festival des Cabanes

-
Designers: Le Festival des Cabanes
- Area: 10 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:David Foessel, Léo Brouel, Sarah Georges
- Category: Installations & Structures, Landscape Architecture
- Design Team: Léo Brouel, Gauthier Cammas, Hugo Rubio, Seddik Lemcherfi
- City: Annecy
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. The monolith, born from the limestone quarry and detached from its slope after mining ceased, slowly opened up over time. With a gap carved out, hikers rush in.