Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Pirules House / Escobedo Soliz

Pirules House / Escobedo Soliz

Save

Pirules House / Escobedo Soliz - Interior Photography, Wood, BrickPirules House / Escobedo Soliz - Interior Photography, BrickPirules House / Escobedo Soliz - Interior Photography, Brick, WoodPirules House / Escobedo Soliz - Image 5 of 33Pirules House / Escobedo Soliz - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
San Miguel de Allende, Mexico
  • Architects: Escobedo Soliz
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  257
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ariadna Polo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Ciro Designer, La Metropolitana, Novaceramic, Origen Madera
  • Lead Architects: Pavel Escobedo & Andres Soliz
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Lorane Bellier, Joe McKenzie, Gabriel Angelico
  • Project Management: Cuarto Piso
  • General Contractor: Juan Pablo González de Cossio
  • Landscape Architecture: Matorral
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Adalberto Estrada
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Sergio Ayala
  • City: San Miguel de Allende
  • Country: Mexico
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Pirules House / Escobedo Soliz - Interior Photography, Brick
© Ariadna Polo

Text description provided by the architects. Pirules House is one of six houses located on the edge of Valle del Maíz, one of the oldest neighborhoods in San Miguel de Allende (Mexico). The site has a steep topography and is populated by predominantly native trees and vegetation—mainly pepper trees, huizaches, mesquites and nopales.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Escobedo Soliz
Office

Material

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico

Materials and Tags

BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "Pirules House / Escobedo Soliz" 08 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036694/pirules-house-escobedo-soliz> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags