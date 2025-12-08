Pirules House / Escobedo Soliz

-
Architects: Escobedo Soliz
- Area: 257 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Ariadna Polo
-
Manufacturers: Ciro Designer, La Metropolitana, Novaceramic, Origen Madera
-
Lead Architects: Pavel Escobedo & Andres Soliz
- Category: Houses
- Design Team: Lorane Bellier, Joe McKenzie, Gabriel Angelico
- Project Management: Cuarto Piso
- General Contractor: Juan Pablo González de Cossio
- Landscape Architecture: Matorral
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Adalberto Estrada
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Sergio Ayala
- City: San Miguel de Allende
- Country: Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. Pirules House is one of six houses located on the edge of Valle del Maíz, one of the oldest neighborhoods in San Miguel de Allende (Mexico). The site has a steep topography and is populated by predominantly native trees and vegetation—mainly pepper trees, huizaches, mesquites and nopales.