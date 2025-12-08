Pirules House / Escobedo Soliz

+ 28

Houses • San Miguel de Allende, Mexico Architects: Escobedo Soliz

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 257 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Ariadna Polo

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Ciro Designer , La Metropolitana , Novaceramic , Origen Madera

Lead Architects: Pavel Escobedo & Andres Soliz

Category: Houses

Design Team: Lorane Bellier, Joe McKenzie, Gabriel Angelico

Project Management: Cuarto Piso

General Contractor: Juan Pablo González de Cossio

Landscape Architecture: Matorral

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Adalberto Estrada

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Sergio Ayala

City: San Miguel de Allende

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. Pirules House is one of six houses located on the edge of Valle del Maíz, one of the oldest neighborhoods in San Miguel de Allende (Mexico). The site has a steep topography and is populated by predominantly native trees and vegetation—mainly pepper trees, huizaches, mesquites and nopales.