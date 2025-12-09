House HSBW / Simon Kochhan + Florian Baller

•
Heidelberg, Germany
-
Architects: Florian Baller, Simon Kochhan
- Area: 100 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Kim Fohmann
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Design Team: Simon Kochhan, Florian Baller
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Tragwerk HD Ingenieure
- City: Heidelberg
- Country: Germany
Text description provided by the architects. Living at the Threshold of Cemetery and Railway Line - House HSBW is located in Heidelberg's Weststadt district, at the threshold between the historic Bergfriedhof cemetery and the adjacent railway line. On a wedge-shaped site, the building develops a distinct, site-specific form that balances urban presence with a sense of privacy.