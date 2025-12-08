Residential House Weert / De Nieuwe Context

-
Architects: De Nieuwe Context
- Area: 275 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Riccardo De Vecchi
-
Manufacturers: FETDETERRA
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Lead Team: Joey Rademakers
- Design Team: De Nieuwe Context
- General Contractor: HSBB
- City: Weert
- Country: The Netherlands
Text description provided by the architects. In the rural, green surroundings of Weert, this new residence sits on a plot with unobstructed views over the farmlands. The unique landscape forms the foundation of the design, which harmonizes with both its environment and the wishes of the residents. Form, material, and spatial layout together create a natural unity with the surrounding countryside.