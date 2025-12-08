Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Residential House Weert / De Nieuwe Context

Residential House Weert / De Nieuwe Context

Save

Residential House Weert / De Nieuwe Context - Exterior Photography, Facade, ConcreteResidential House Weert / De Nieuwe Context - Interior Photography, Wood, GlassResidential House Weert / De Nieuwe Context - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, CountertopResidential House Weert / De Nieuwe Context - Image 5 of 25Residential House Weert / De Nieuwe Context - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Weert, The Netherlands
  • Architects: De Nieuwe Context
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  275
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Riccardo De Vecchi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  FETDETERRA
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Residential House Weert / De Nieuwe Context - Exterior Photography, Facade, Concrete
© Riccardo De Vecchi

Text description provided by the architects. In the rural, green surroundings of Weert, this new residence sits on a plot with unobstructed views over the farmlands. The unique landscape forms the foundation of the design, which harmonizes with both its environment and the wishes of the residents. Form, material, and spatial layout together create a natural unity with the surrounding countryside.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
De Nieuwe Context
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesThe Netherlands

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesThe Netherlands
Cite: "Residential House Weert / De Nieuwe Context" 08 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036691/residential-house-weert> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags