Residential House Weert / De Nieuwe Context

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Lead Team: Joey Rademakers

Design Team: De Nieuwe Context

General Contractor: HSBB

City: Weert

Country: The Netherlands

Text description provided by the architects. In the rural, green surroundings of Weert, this new residence sits on a plot with unobstructed views over the farmlands. The unique landscape forms the foundation of the design, which harmonizes with both its environment and the wishes of the residents. Form, material, and spatial layout together create a natural unity with the surrounding countryside.